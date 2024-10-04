Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Masco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

