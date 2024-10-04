Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,884 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after buying an additional 10,124,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $37,936,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

View Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.