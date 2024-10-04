Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 245,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PSNY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of PSNY opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.