Publix Super Markets (OTCMKTS:PUSH) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.37. 1,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,622% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Publix Super Markets Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

Get Publix Super Markets alerts:

Publix Super Markets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

About Publix Super Markets

Publix Super Markets, Inc engages in the operations of retail food supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina. It sells grocery products, including dairy, deli, bakery, meat and seafood; health and beauty care; general merchandise; pharmaceutical; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Publix Super Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publix Super Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.