PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $138.47 and last traded at $139.18. Approximately 260,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,844,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.