Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.8571 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Putnam BDC Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.79.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PBDC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $33.24. 50,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,529. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Get Putnam BDC Income ETF alerts:

About Putnam BDC Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.