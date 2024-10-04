Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Price Performance
Shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $50.77.
About Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF
