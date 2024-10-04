Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

