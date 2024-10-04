Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Lowered by Zacks Research

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

ALLY stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 311.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

