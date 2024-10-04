Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Reduced by Analyst

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CFW. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.6 %

CFW stock opened at C$3.93 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.54. The company has a market cap of C$337.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.14.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.15. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of C$426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$369.60 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 145,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,756.00. In other news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 145,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$580,756.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$296,367.75. Insiders have purchased a total of 295,889 shares of company stock worth $1,160,744 over the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

