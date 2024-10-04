Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Reduced by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.68.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $188.30 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.52 and a 200-day moving average of $195.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

