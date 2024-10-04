Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 288.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.99. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

In related news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,291.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,578 shares of company stock valued at $105,997. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

