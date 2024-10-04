Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Issued By Zacks Research

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 151.30 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Antero Resources by 942.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 544.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 156,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 131,882 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 337,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,779,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

