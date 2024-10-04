Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.50.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$28.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.28 and a 52 week high of C$32.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.85.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.43 per share, with a total value of C$200,124.00. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. 42.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

