Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Lowered by Zacks Research

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
BXP opened at $79.82 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 25.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,637,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,348,000 after acquiring an additional 542,610 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,503,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 371,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 498,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 259,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,729,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
