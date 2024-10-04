Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $10.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $119.96 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average is $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

