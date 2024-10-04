Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Cut by Analyst

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

