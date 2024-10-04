Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

