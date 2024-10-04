Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lifted by Analyst

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

