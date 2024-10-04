QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 419.78 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 462.80 ($6.19). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 456 ($6.10), with a volume of 1,158,882 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QQ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.09) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 457.50 ($6.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.78. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, insider Ross McEwan CBE bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £95,000 ($127,073.30). Insiders have acquired 20,098 shares of company stock worth $9,545,004 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

