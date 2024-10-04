Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo
Qorvo Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of QRVO stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qorvo
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.