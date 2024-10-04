Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. 110,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,329. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.