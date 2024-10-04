Quarry LP Acquires 426 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 315.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

