Quarry LP Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quarry LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 177.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $449.11 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.10 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

