Quarry LP Buys 1,142 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.51.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.