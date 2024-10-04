Quarry LP Buys 257 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after buying an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,684,000 after buying an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

