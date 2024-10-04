Quarry LP Buys 4,326 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 2,376.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,022.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PEB opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

