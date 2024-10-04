Quarry LP Buys Shares of 134 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $498.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $432.99 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $536.58 and a 200-day moving average of $529.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

