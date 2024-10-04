Quarry LP Buys Shares of 1,534 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. TD Cowen upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.