Quarry LP Buys Shares of 2,765 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after buying an additional 23,035,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,507,000 after buying an additional 822,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after buying an additional 617,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 237,321 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,117,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,947 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

