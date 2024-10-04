Quarry LP Grows Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Quarry LP increased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 936.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 72.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,512,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

