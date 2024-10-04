Quarry LP Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $389.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $395.82. The firm has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,361 shares of company stock valued at $20,523,830. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.81.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

