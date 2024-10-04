Quarry LP Makes New $60,000 Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,842,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,242,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 206,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $89.18 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

