Quarry LP Raises Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $337.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $341.96.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

