Quarry LP Raises Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of VITL opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.97. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at $287,619,033.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.