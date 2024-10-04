Quarry LP Sells 159 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quarry LP trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,016,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $495,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

