Quarry LP Takes $69,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

