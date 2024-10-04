Quarry LP Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 307,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 83,787 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 187,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 139,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 430,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 166,480 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,526,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,526,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

