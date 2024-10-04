Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

QBR.B opened at C$35.44 on Friday. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.25 and a one year high of C$35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

