Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg Sells 592,000 Shares

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 592,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$29,600.00.

Anthony Ralph Roodenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 100,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$5,000.00.

Quinsam Capital Stock Performance

Quinsam Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$1.19.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

