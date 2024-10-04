R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.30 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.30 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of RCM stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -177.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after buying an additional 3,530,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,154,888 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $39,624,000 after buying an additional 136,808 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in R1 RCM by 4,976.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,570,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 2,519,739 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 212.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,325 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 1,736,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

