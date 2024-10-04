Rachit Lohani Sells 658 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $170.23. 352,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,903. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.67. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Paylocity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.