RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.69 and traded as high as $10.83. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 15,301 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RADCOM

RADCOM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $156.60 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. RADCOM had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 109.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 6.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter worth $159,000. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.