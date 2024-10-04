Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.62. 26,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 183,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAPP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,757,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

