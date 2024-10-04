Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.29. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 19,214 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 6.8 %

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $36.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

