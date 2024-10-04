Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,369,312,000 after acquiring an additional 976,592 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 236,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

