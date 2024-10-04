Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.90.

RJF stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $126.74. The company had a trading volume of 267,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,059. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

