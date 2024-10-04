RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,162.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in RB Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

