RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.70 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.83). RDL Realisation shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.80), with a volume of 148,995 shares traded.
RDL Realisation Trading Up 1.2 %
About RDL Realisation
Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.
