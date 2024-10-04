Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.17 and last traded at $61.47. 1,565,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,808,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

