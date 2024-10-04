Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 13,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 728,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.91.
Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 196.20%.
Institutional Trading of Reborn Coffee
Reborn Coffee Company Profile
Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.
